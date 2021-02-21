Vasilevskiy made 24 saves in a 4-0 loss to Carolina on Saturday. He allowed three goals.
He has had a couple of wobbly starts of late -- three goals allowed Saturday and four allowed Feb. 11. But overall, it's hard to quibble with Vasilevskiy's excellence. His 2.01 GAA is the best of his career and so is his .930 save percentage.
More News
-
Lightning's Andrei Vasilevskiy: Stopping pucks Saturday•
-
Lightning's Andrei Vasilevskiy: Another game postponed•
-
Lightning's Andrei Vasilevskiy: Thursday's game postponed•
-
Lightning's Andrei Vasilevskiy: Another dominant evening•
-
Lightning's Andrei Vasilevskiy: Between pipes Saturday•
-
Lightning's Andrei Vasilevskiy: Winning streak snapped at five•