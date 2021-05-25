Vasilevskiy allowed three goals on 37 shots in Monday's 4-1 loss to the Panthers in Game 5. The fourth goal was an empty-netter.

Vasilevskiy was outdueled by Panthers rookie Spencer Knight, who settled in with 36 straight saves after allowing the first Lightning shot to go in. The 26-year-old Vasilevskiy has been wildly inconsistent in the playoffs with 16 goals allowed on 197 shots for a .919 save percentage in the high-scoring series. He'll likely get a second chance to close out the Panthers when the series shifts back to Tampa for Wednesday's Game 6.