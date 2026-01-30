Vasilevskiy made 22 saves in a 4-1 win over Winnipeg on Thursday.

Just another day in paradise for one of the best goalies in the league. Vasilevskiy has won five games in a row with just four goals allowed. More impressively, he hasn't lost in regulation since Dec. 18, 2025, and he has a 13-0-1 record in that span. Vasilevskiy would be on Team Russia for the upcoming Olympics if the country wasn't banned from participation. The rest will serve him and the Bolts well, given his heavy workload of late.