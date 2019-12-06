Lightning's Andrei Vasilevskiy: Not his best night

Vasilevskiy made 16 saves in a 5-4 loss to Minnesota on Thursday night.

Vasilevskiy's .762 save percentage on the night hangs like an anchor in daily formats. There was one sliver of light in the performance -- he picked up an assist, which in some formats counts as a forward helper. But that's small consolation to his owners, for whom patience is likely growing thin. Vasilevskiy has struggled to find his Vezina form this season and the Bolts are struggling. Don't give up yet -- he's better than this.