Despite an earlier report to the contrary, Vasilevskiy isn't starting in Saturday's home game against the Islanders on Saturday.
Jonas Johansson is getting the assignment, while Vasilevskiy is listed as the backup netminder. It will be Johansson's first start since March 13. Vasilevskiy will probably guard the road goal Tuesday in the rematch versus the Islanders.
