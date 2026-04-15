Vasilevskiy will not start Wednesday's home game versus the Rangers as previously expected, Lightning reporter Gabby Shirley reports.

Vasilevskiy appeared to be the starter after he was the first goalie off the ice at Wednesday's morning skate, but the Lightning have seemingly changed their plans. With Jonas Johansson (undisclosed) unavailable, Vasilevskiy will be Brandon Halverson's backup in Tampa Bay's regular-season finale.