Vasilevskiy allowed three goals on 19 shots in Saturday's 4-1 loss to the Stars in Game 1. The fourth goal was an empty-netter.

Vasilevskiy had produced a .933 save percentage over the previous 16 games, but the Stars were efficient with their chances Saturday. The Lightning kept the puck away from Vasilevskiy in the third period, but couldn't spare their goalie from taking his sixth loss in 20 postseason starts. Despite the defeat, Vasilevskiy is almost guaranteed to start every game for the Lightning when healthy, so there's a strong chance he'll occupy the crease in Monday's Game 2.