Lightning's Andrei Vasilevskiy: Notches sixth straight win
Vasilevskiy made 21 saves in Tuesday's 9-2 rout of the Canucks.
A six-goal second period put the game out of reach as Vasilevskiy cruised to his sixth straight win and 20th of the season. The 25-year-old has been locked in since the beginning of December, posting an 11-2-1 record over his last 14 starts with a 2.49 GAA and .917 save percentage as he looks to become a repeat Vezina Trophy winner.
