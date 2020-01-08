Lightning's Andrei Vasilevskiy: Notches sixth straight win

Vasilevskiy made 21 saves in Tuesday's 9-2 rout of the Canucks.

A six-goal second period put the game out of reach as Vasilevskiy cruised to his sixth straight win and 20th of the season. The 25-year-old has been locked in since the beginning of December, posting an 11-2-1 record over his last 14 starts with a 2.49 GAA and .917 save percentage as he looks to become a repeat Vezina Trophy winner.