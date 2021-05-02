Vasilevskiy (undisclosed) isn't on the Lightning's pregame roster Sunday in Detroit, so he'll sit out for the second game in a row, Eduardo A. Encina of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

This could simply be a weekend off for the workhorse netminder against an inferior team, but it's concerning that Vasilevskiy has now sat out both legs of this back-to-back set in Detroit. While there has been no indication of any injury at play from the team, Vasilevskiy's status will bear monitoring ahead of Tampa Bay's next game Wednesday against Dallas.