Lightning's Andrei Vasilevskiy: On losing side of shutout
Vasilevskiy made 24 saves in a 3-0 loss to the Bruins on Saturday night.
Vasilevskiy has allowed nine goals in his last five periods of work. He recently admitted he had been dealing with mental and physical fatigue, but indicated that he was also feeling better. We hope so -- the Bruins are breathing down the Bolts' neck and Vasilevskiy needs to brick up the twine tent if he and his team want to win the division.
