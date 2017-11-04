Lightning's Andrei Vasilevskiy: On track to start Saturday
Vasilevskiy is slated to start in goal at home against the Blue Jackets on Saturday, Bryan Burns of the Lightning's official site reports.
Tampa Bay's top netminder is leading the league with 10 wins through 12 games, so naturally he's going to be racking up a ton of starts. Vasilevskiy was first off the ice at morning skate so that he's not worn out for the upcoming contest against a Columbus team that ranks fifth in road scoring at 3.50 goals per affair.
