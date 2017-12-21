Lightning's Andrei Vasilevskiy: On track to start Thursday
Vasilevskiy is preparing to take on the Senators as a home starter Thursday evening, Bryan Burns of the Lightning's official site reports.
Vasilevskiy's 21 victories lead the league so far in 2017-18, plus he's ranked second among starters in GAA (2.18) and save percentage (.933). You'd have to be awfully brazen to sit him in favor of any other goalie these days, but especially so Thursday, with Ottawa ranked 23rd in goals per game (2.75) and 27th on the man advantage (16.1).
