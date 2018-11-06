Lightning's Andrei Vasilevskiy: On track to start
Vasilevskiy was the first goaltender off the ice at morning skate, which indicates he'll get the start in goal in Tuesday's home game against the Oilers, Bryan Burns of the Lightning's official site reports.
Vasilevskiy was razor sharp in his last start Saturday against the Canadiens, turning aside 34 of 35 shots en route to a tidy 4-1 victory. The Russian netminder will look to keep rolling and pick up his eighth win of the campaign in a home matchup with a Connor McDavid led offense that's averaging 2.88 goals per game on the road this season, 15th in the NHL.
