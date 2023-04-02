Vasilevskiy made 38 saves in a 5-0 win over the Islanders on Saturday.
It was the second shutout in three games for Vasilevskiy, who has allowed just one goal on 100 shots in that span. It was his 32nd career shutout. It looks like he's put that three-game losing skid behind him. The win clinched a playoff berth.
