Vasilevskiy made 31 saves in a 5-2 loss to Toronto on Friday in Game 3. He allowed three goals.

Again, Vasilevskiy played a strong game -- the first goal came on the power play, the second on a 3-on-1 rush and the third through a screen. He was not at fault and needs his star teammates to step up Sunday in Game 4. He will be dialled in for Game 4, as losing back-to-back just doesn't happen in Vasilevskiy's world.