Vasilevskiy made 31 saves in a 5-2 loss to Toronto on Friday in Game 3. He allowed three goals.
Again, Vasilevskiy played a strong game -- the first goal came on the power play, the second on a 3-on-1 rush and the third through a screen. He was not at fault and needs his star teammates to step up Sunday in Game 4. He will be dialled in for Game 4, as losing back-to-back just doesn't happen in Vasilevskiy's world.
More News
-
Lightning's Andrei Vasilevskiy: Taking on Toronto•
-
Lightning's Andrei Vasilevskiy: Better in Game 2 win•
-
Lightning's Andrei Vasilevskiy: In goal Wednesday•
-
Lightning's Andrei Vasilevskiy: Allows five in loss•
-
Lightning's Andrei Vasilevskiy: Slated to tend twine Monday•
-
Lightning's Andrei Vasilevskiy: Heads into postseason on high•