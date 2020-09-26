Vasilevskiy will start in Saturday's Game 5 against the Stars, Bruce LeVine of Dallas Stars Radio reports.

Vasilevskiy will be in the crease Saturday with an opportunity to clinch his first Stanley Cup win. The 26-year-old netminder hasn't been in tip-top shape this series with an .892 save percentage and 2.71 GAA, but he's battled hard to a 3-1 series lead and has a .926 overall save percentage this postseason.