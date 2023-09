Vasilevskiy will miss at least 8-10 weeks after undergoing back surgery Thursday, Erik Erlendsson of LightningInsider.com reports.

Vasilevskiy had successful microdiscectomy surgery due to a lumbar disc herniation. This is a major blow to the Lightning as Vasilevskiy is considered a top-three goaltender in the NHL. Vasilevskiy was 34-22-4 with a 2.65 GAA and .915 save percentage, his sixth straight season winning 30-plus games. Look for Jonas Johansson to take over as the Lightning's No. 1 netminder for now, but don't be surprised if the Lightning look elsewhere for another goaltender.