Lightning's Andrei Vasilevskiy: Out indefinitely
Vasilevskiy (foot) is out indefinitely, pending the release of test results, Joe Smith of The Athletic reports.
There are rumors that Tampa's top goalie could be shelved for 3-to-4 weeks, but the Lightning have yet to confirm that timeline. The team is saying the injury was caused by a "freak play" from Wednesday's practice in Pittsburgh. Louis Domingue, who eked out a 4-3 win over the Penguins on Thursday, figures to assume the lion's share of the starts as long as Vasilevskiy is out, and Edward Pasquale may finally see an opportunity at the top level after he was selected by the Thrashers (Jets) in the 2009 draft.
