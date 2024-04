Vasilevskiy turned aside 34 shots Tuesday in a 3-2 overtime loss to the Panthers in Game 2 of the Lightning's first-round series.

In another outstanding battle between two former Vezina Trophy winners, Vasilevskiy was again outdueled by Sergei Bobrovsky as Tampa Bay fell into an 0-2 hole to begin the series. Vasilevskiy has given up six goals on 64 shots so far in the playoffs, and he actually has only one win in his last six starts dating back to the end of the regular season, posting a 3.40 GAA over that stretch. He'll try to turn things around on home ice in Game 3 on Thursday.