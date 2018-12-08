Lightning's Andrei Vasilevskiy: Partkes in optional skate
Vasilevskiy (foot) took part in an optional skate Saturday, Nick Kelly of the Tampa Bay Times reports.
Vasilevskiy isn't expected to return for a few weeks, but it's encouraging that the elite netminder is back on the ice in any capacity. The Bolts have been resilient even without Vasi, as they're currently riding a five-game winning streak with eight victories in the past 10 games to remain atop the league standings. Louis Domingue has received most of the starts with the traditional starter unavailable between the pipes.
More News
-
Lightning's Andrei Vasilevskiy: Still weeks away•
-
Lightning's Andrei Vasilevskiy: Sidelined 4-6 weeks•
-
Lightning's Andrei Vasilevskiy: Dealing with foot fracture•
-
Lightning's Andrei Vasilevskiy: Out indefinitely•
-
Lightning's Andrei Vasilevskiy: Placed on IR•
-
Lightning's Andrei Vasilevskiy: May have suffered lower-body injury•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 10
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...