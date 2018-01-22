Lightning's Andrei Vasilevskiy: Patrolling blue paint Monday

Vasilevskiy will protect the crease versus the Blackhawks on Monday, Joe Smith of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Vasilevskiy has been down right terrible of late, as he has given up four-plus goals in five straight outings, including a six-goal performance versus the Senators on Jan. 6. Even Tampa Bay's league leading offense (3.52 goals per game) can't overcome the netminder's recent poor performances. It could be a long night for the 23-year-old, as he faces off with Chicago, which is averaging 34.5 shots per game (second highest in the league).