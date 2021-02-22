Vasilevskiy will defend the road goal in Monday's game versus the Hurricanes, per the NHL's official media site.

Vasilevskiy allowed three goals on 27 shots during Saturday's loss to the Hurricanes. The Lightning didn't score a goal in that contest, so Vasilevskiy never stood a chance anyway. He and the Lightning will look to bounce back, but it'll be another difficult test because the Canes enter Monday's contest second in the league with 3.69 goals per game.