Lightning's Andrei Vasilevskiy: Patrolling crease Monday

Vasilevskiy will be between the pipes for Monday's Game 6 clash versus the Capitals, Dan Rosen of NHL.com reports.

Considering Vasilevskiy has posted a 2.00 GAA and .943 save percentage in the previous three games, there was little doubt he would be back in the crease Monday. Throughout the playoffs, the netminder has been fantastic on the road, as he is 5-1 with a 1.99 GAA. If he continues that trend for Game 6, opposing netminder Braden Holtby might need to record a shutout in order to force a Game 7.