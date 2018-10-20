Lightning's Andrei Vasilevskiy: Patrolling crease Saturday

Vasilevskiy will start in goal Saturday, as the Lightning play host to the Wild, Joe Smith of The Athletic reports.

Vasilevskiy is already looking at his fifth start of the young season. He's been phenomenal, posting a 3-1-0 record, 1.48 GAA and .954 save percentage through the first two weeks of the season. Now, he'll square off against a Wild team that is completing a back-to-back set of games having downed the Stars 3-1 on Friday.