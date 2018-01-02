Lightning's Andrei Vasilevskiy: Patrolling crease Tuesday

Vasilevskiy will be in the crease as Tuesday's road starter against the Maple Leafs, Joe Smith of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Vasilevskiy was first off the ice at morning skate, which is the sure sign that he'll be working between the pipes in this one. The Russian reached a career-high 25 wins before the calendar flipped to 2018, plus he currently leads the league with a 2.02 GAA, .935 save percentage and a whopping five shutouts. At this rate, he could very well pick up the Vezina Trophy, but there is at least some level of concern that Vasi could get burned out since primary backup netminder Peter Budaj (leg) is out indefinitely.