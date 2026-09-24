Vasilevskiy will start Thursday's home game against the Panthers, per Gabby Shirley.

Vasilevskiy started off the 2026-27 preseason on the right foot in an outing where he allowed just one goal on 13 shot attempts. The reigning Vezina Trophy winner was a force last season, compiling a 39-15-4 record, a 2.31 GAA and a .911 save percentage across 58 regular-season outings. Thursday's preseason outing will likely be Vasilevskiy's final or penultimate tune-up game before he looks to dominate once again in the regular season.