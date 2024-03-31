Vasilevskiy made 27 saves in a 4-1 win over the Islanders on Saturday.

Kyle Palmieri was the only Islander who solved Vasilevskiy, and it came just 2:25 into the game when the forward's shot deflected off Matt Dumba's skate and in. Vasy is 7-0-1 in his last eight starts, with just one or fewer goals allowed in four of those starts. Vasilevskiy is a big reason why the Bolts currently hold the first wild card and are within four points of the Leafs for third place in the Atlantic. He's peaking at the right time.