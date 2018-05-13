Lightning's Andrei Vasilevskiy: Pegged for crucial Game 2

Vasilevskiy will tend twine for Game 2 against the Capitals on Sunday, Isabelle Khurshudyan of The Washington Post reports.

Vasilevskiy lost his third game of the postseason Friday when he yielded four goals on 25 shots and was yanked after the second period. The Caps scored twice on the power play in Game 1, so shutting down that deadly unit will be key to turning things around. Tampa Bay needs a win Sunday to avoid going to Washington in a 2-0 hole.