Lightning's Andrei Vasilevskiy: Pegged for Friday's start

Vasilevskiy will be the home starter for Friday's game against the Sabres, Bryan Burns of the Lightning's official site reports.

With the Atlantic Division still up for grabs, it's no surprise the Lightning keep rolling with Vasilevskiy. The 23-year-old backstop is coming off two days of rest since his 33-save shutout against Boston on Tuesday, and the matchup with Buffalo is as favorable as it gets -- the Sabres rank last in the league with 2.4 goals per game