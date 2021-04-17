Vasilevskiy will defend the home net in Saturday's game versus the Panthers, Bryan Burns of the Lightning's official site reports.
Vasilevskiy leads the league with 26 wins and a .932 save percentage, and he's a must-start for fantasy purposes. Nevertheless, he has a challenge on tap Saturday, as the Panthers rank 11th in the league with 3.11 goals per game.
