Lightning's Andrei Vasilevskiy: Pegged for Saturday's tilt
Vasilevskiy will guard the home net in Saturday's matchup against the Ducks, Bryan Burns of the Lightning's official site reports.
Vasilevskiy looked superb during Tuesday's loss to the Blues, steering away 31 of 33 shots to notch one of his best performances of the season. Hopefully, that's enough to get the reigning Vezina Trophy winner back on track, as it's been a slow start for Vasilevskiy, posting a .904 save percentage and 2.95 GAA thus far. A matchup against the Ducks is intriguing for fantasy purposes, as they rank 22nd in the league with 2.45 goals per road game.
