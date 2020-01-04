Lightning's Andrei Vasilevskiy: Pegged for Sunday's start
Vasilevskiy will defend the road net Saturday versus the Hurricanes, Joe Smith of The Athletic reports.
Coach Jon Cooper will deploy Curtis McElhinney on Saturday versus the Senators, so Vasilevskiy gets the nod on the second half of back-to-back games. Despite some early struggles this year, Vasilesvkiy has bounced back lately with four straight wins and a .929 save percentage in that stretch, and he's won nine of 12 games since the beginning of December. The Hurricanes have a 12-7-0 record at home this year.
