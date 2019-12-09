Lightning's Andrei Vasilevskiy: Pegged for Tuesday's tilt
Vasilevskiy will guard the road goal in Tuesday's matchup against the Panthers, Bryan Burns of the Lightning's official site reports.
Coach Jon Cooper will afford Curtis McElhinney a start Monday, so Vasilevskiy will draw in for the latter half of back-to-back games. McElhinney's game has been quite inconsistent lately, finishing three of his last six games above a .930 save percentage while posting below an .890 mark in the other three outings. The 25-year-old will have his hands full against the Panthers, who have won three of their last four and scored 14 total goals during that stretch.
