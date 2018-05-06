Lightning's Andrei Vasilevskiy: Pegged to possibly finish off Bruins

Vasilevskiy will be the home starter for Game 5 against the Lightning on Sunday, Bryan Burns of the Lightning's official site reports.

Following an ugly loss in Game 1, Vasilevskiy has bounced back to win three straight and post a .926 save percentage and 1.97 GAA. The 23-year-old has a chance to advance to his first conference finals as a starter and possibly get the Lightning some extra rest if Washington and Pittsburgh go to seven games. Vasilevskiy will also benefit from the absence of Bruins blueliner Torey Krug (ankle), as Krug has notched one goal and two helpers against the Lightning this series.