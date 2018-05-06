Lightning's Andrei Vasilevskiy: Pegged to possibly finish off Bruins
Vasilevskiy will be the home starter for Game 5 against the Lightning on Sunday, Bryan Burns of the Lightning's official site reports.
Following an ugly loss in Game 1, Vasilevskiy has bounced back to win three straight and post a .926 save percentage and 1.97 GAA. The 23-year-old has a chance to advance to his first conference finals as a starter and possibly get the Lightning some extra rest if Washington and Pittsburgh go to seven games. Vasilevskiy will also benefit from the absence of Bruins blueliner Torey Krug (ankle), as Krug has notched one goal and two helpers against the Lightning this series.
More News
-
Lightning's Andrei Vasilevskiy: Wins seventh game of postseason•
-
Lightning's Andrei Vasilevskiy: Starting for Bolts•
-
Lightning's Andrei Vasilevskiy: Stops 28 in win•
-
Lightning's Andrei Vasilevskiy: In goal for Game 3•
-
Lightning's Andrei Vasilevskiy: Turns aside 18 shots in Game 2 win•
-
Lightning's Andrei Vasilevskiy: In cage for Game 2•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...