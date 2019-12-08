Lightning's Andrei Vasilevskiy: Pelted by pucks in win
Vasilevskiy made 38 saves in a 7-1 win over San Jose on Saturday.
He sure faced a lot of rubber given the score. In fact, Vasilevskiy faced just as many pucks as the Sharks' twinetenders -- he was just a whole lot better. And it was a great bounce back from the five goals he allowed Thursday. Vasilevskiy really is the NHL's king of the crease. Use accordingly.
More News
-
Lightning's Andrei Vasilevskiy: Getting Saturday's start•
-
Lightning's Andrei Vasilevskiy: Not his best night•
-
Lightning's Andrei Vasilevskiy: Facing Wild•
-
Lightning's Andrei Vasilevskiy: Steady in OT victory•
-
Lightning's Andrei Vasilevskiy: Gets starting nod•
-
Lightning's Andrei Vasilevskiy: Stunned in overtime•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.