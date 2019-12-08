Lightning's Andrei Vasilevskiy: Pelted by pucks in win

Vasilevskiy made 38 saves in a 7-1 win over San Jose on Saturday.

He sure faced a lot of rubber given the score. In fact, Vasilevskiy faced just as many pucks as the Sharks' twinetenders -- he was just a whole lot better. And it was a great bounce back from the five goals he allowed Thursday. Vasilevskiy really is the NHL's king of the crease. Use accordingly.