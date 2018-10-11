Lightning's Andrei Vasilevskiy: Penciled in against Canucks

Vasilevskiy will see shots from the Canucks as Thursday's home starter, Joe Smith of The Athletic reports.

How ready is Vasi for the upcoming contest, you ask? Well, according to Smith, the backstop denied 10 consecutive shootout attempts near the end of morning skate. The Russian will challenge a Canucks team that is off to a 1-2-0 start on the young season.

More News
Our Latest Stories