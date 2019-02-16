Lightning's Andrei Vasilevskiy: Penciled in against Habs

Vasilevskiy will start in goal Saturday versus the visiting Canadiens, Joe Smith of The Athletic reports.

Vasilevskiy ranks seventh in the league with a 2.39 GAA, but only two Islanders goalies -- Robin Lehner and Thomas Greiss -- own a better save percentage than Vasi (.927) this season. Tampa Bay continues to lead the league offensively at 3.88 goals per game, so it shouldn't be a surprise that the spritely Russian has pitched five shutouts -- second only to Vegas' Marc-Andre Fleury and his six-spot. Vasilevskiy will now take aim at a Habs club with a road record of 14-9-3.