Vasilevskiy registered 22 saves in Monday's 2-0 win over Dallas in Game 6.

Vasilevskiy entered the night with an .896 save percentage in the series and responded with his first shutout of the Stanley Cup Playoffs. He actually faced a rather light workload for much of Monday's game -- Dallas had just 10 shots on goal midway through the third period -- but answered the bell when the Stars finally pressed in the latter stages. Vasilevskiy went 18-7 in the postseason with a sparkling 1.90 GAA, .927 save percentage and three shutouts.