Vasilevskiy made 21 saves in a 4-1 win over the Flyers on Thursday. He also nabbed an assist.

The helper came on a wonky goal. Vasilevskiy fed Erik Cernak who feathered it to partner Ian Cole. Cole wired a shot from center ice that bounced off the end boards and rolled between Carter Hart's skates. Vasilevskiy's overall numbers this season have been middling, but since November 13, he has upped his game. He's 5-2-0 in his last seven starts with a .916 save percentage and he's limited his opponents to two or fewer goals in five of those starts.