Vasilevskiy allowed three goals on 22 shots in Sunday's 4-3 overtime win over the Blue Jackets.

Vasilevskiy was far from his best Sunday, but the Lightning offense kept things close. In overtime, Victor Hedman scored 10 seconds after the puck dropped to seal the win. Vasilevskiy improved to 28-8-1 with a 2.10 GAA and a .928 save percentage in 37 games. The Lightning aren't scheduled to face a team in a playoff position in the next six games, so the Russian netminder may receive some rest over the next two weeks.