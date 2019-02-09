Lightning's Andrei Vasilevskiy: Pitted against Pens
Vasilevskiy will start in goal Saturday versus the visiting Penguins, Joe Smith of The Athletic reports.
Vasilevskiy yielded four goals on 22 shots in his only other appearance against the Penguins this season -- that was a Jan. 30 road loss. The elite backstop carries a robust 21-7-4 record, 2.39 GAA and .927 save percentage into the rematch.
