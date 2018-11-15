Lightning's Andrei Vasilevskiy: Placed on IR
Vasilevskiy (lower body) surfaced on injured reserve Thursday, according to the NHL's official media site.
The Lightning wasted very little time parking Vasilevskiy on injured reserve. Joe Smith of The Athletic adds that the elite netminder left Wednesday's practice early upon experiencing discomfort, and now Tampa's primary puck plugger is reportedly headed home for closer examination. The initial fear is that he's sustained a foot fracture, but we wouldn't panic until the team doctors have a chance to take a closer look at Vasilevskiy.
More News
-
Lightning's Andrei Vasilevskiy: May have suffered lower-body injury•
-
Lightning's Andrei Vasilevskiy: Lit up by Senators•
-
Lightning's Andrei Vasilevskiy: In blue paint Saturday•
-
Lightning's Andrei Vasilevskiy: Shines in win•
-
Lightning's Andrei Vasilevskiy: In net Thursday•
-
Lightning's Andrei Vasilevskiy: Shuts down Connor McDavid•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 7
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...