Lightning's Andrei Vasilevskiy: Placed on IR

Vasilevskiy (lower body) surfaced on injured reserve Thursday, according to the NHL's official media site.

The Lightning wasted very little time parking Vasilevskiy on injured reserve. Joe Smith of The Athletic adds that the elite netminder left Wednesday's practice early upon experiencing discomfort, and now Tampa's primary puck plugger is reportedly headed home for closer examination. The initial fear is that he's sustained a foot fracture, but we wouldn't panic until the team doctors have a chance to take a closer look at Vasilevskiy.