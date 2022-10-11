Vasilevskiy will be in net on the road against the Rangers on Tuesday night, Eduardo A. Encina of The Tampa Bay Times reports.

Vasilevskiy has established himself as one of the most consistent fantasy netminders, topping or tying for the league lead in wins in each of the past five seasons. He went 0-2-0 versus New York last season with a 3.03 GAA and an .875 save percentage, but rebounded against them the playoffs with a .919 save percentage and four wins over six outings.