Vasilevskiy made 30 saves in Saturday's 2-1 series-clinching win over Toronto in their Eastern Conference First Round series.

He was beaten by Morgan Rielly high glove in the second period; a John Tavares snap shot top cheddar was waved off. Otherwise, he stymied the Leafs' snipers. Vasilevskiy has looked invincible in spurts this series, but ordinary in others and that's a different look for the best goalie in the world. We're confident he's fine; Vasy will be ready for either the Rangers or Penguins in the next round.