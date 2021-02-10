Vasilevskiy stopped all but one of the 33 shots he faced in a 6-1 win at Nashville on Tuesday.

Vasilevskiy was given a 3-1 lead to work with through 20 minutes and had no difficulties making it stand up. It was the fifth straight win for the 26-year-old, who has been particularly stingy since the calendar flipped to February, logging a .954 save percentage in four starts. Tampa Bay will face Florida on Thursday and Saturday and Vasilevskiy will draw at least one of those starts, if not both.