Vasilevskiy made 35 saves in Sunday's 8-4 win over the Panthers.
Vasilevskiy wasn't at his best, but he didn't have to be with his team putting up eight goals in support. Florida scored in the first minute of the second period to tie it at three apiece, but it was all Lightning from that point forward as Vasilevskiy picked up his 37th win.
