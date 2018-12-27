Lightning's Andrei Vasilevskiy: Plugging pucks Thursday

Vasilevskiy will start in goal Thursday night against the visiting Flyers, Bryan Burns of the Lightning's official site reports.

Vasilevskiy was the first one off the ice at morning skate and that's the clear sign that he'll be the one to face a Flyers team that is tied with New Jersey for an 18th-place ranking in converting scoring chances. The Russian backstop has a 5-2-0 record, 2.38 GAA and .933 save percentage over eight games facing the interconference foe.