Vasilevskiy made 21 saves in Tuesday's 6-3 win over the Blue Jackets.
The 28-year-old netminder didn't have his sharpest performance, but the Lightning offense gave him plenty of leeway. Vasilevskiy hasn't allowed more than three goals in a game since late November, and his 17 wins ranks comfortably in the NHL's top 10, although well behind league leader Linus Ullmark's 22.
