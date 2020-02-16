Lightning's Andrei Vasilevskiy: Point streak now 21 straight games
Vasilevskiy made 30 saves in a 5-3 victory over Philadelphia on Saturday.
The win extended his point streak to 21 games -- he's 19-0-2 in that span and hasn't been beaten in regulation in two months (Dec. 14). The 2019 Vezina winner's 2.41 GAA and .921 save percentage are almost identical to his excellence of last season. And it's made Vasilevskiy's owners forget his slow start. You know what to do.
