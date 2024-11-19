Vasilevskiy is set to tend the twine on the road against the Penguins on Tuesday, Seth Rorabaugh of Tribune-Review Sports reports.

Vasilevskiy is coming off a 29-save shutout performance versus the Devils on Saturday, which earned him his eighth victory of the campaign. Through 14 appearances this year, the 30-year-old Russian is sporting a career-best 2.15 GAA and will likely find himself in contention for the Vezina Trophy if he continues to compete at this level moving forward.